Trump To Nominate Eugene Scalia, Late Supreme Court Justice's Son, As Labor Secretary

Updated 8:30 p.m. ET

President Trump will nominate Eugene Scalia, son of late Justice Antonin Scalia, to be the next Labor secretary, the president announced via Twitter Thursday evening.

A source close to Scalia earlier Thursday confirmed to NPR that the president had offered Scalia the job, and he accepted.

Scalia, 55, is a partner at the Washington, D.C., law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he handles cases related to labor and employment.

Previously, he served as a special assistant to then and now current Attorney General William Barr in the early 1990s. Scalia also served as the Labor Department's top lawyer, the Solicitor of the U.S. Labor Department, during the George W. Bush administration.

Current Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned effective Friday. Acosta has been caught up in controversy surrounding his handling of a plea deal involving financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein pleaded guilty to felony charges of soliciting minors for prosecution. He had to also register as a sex offender.

Epstein is facing new charges in New York of sex trafficking.

Notably, Wal-Mart hired Scalia in 2005 to defend it against lawsuits from former employees, who said they were fired for calling out wrongdoing within the company.