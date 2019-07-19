Accessibility links
Fly Me To The Permanent Natural Satellite Pretending they're on a romantic night stroll, contestants must correctly identify facts about the moon that would impress their hypothetical date.

Fly Me To The Permanent Natural Satellite

Heard on Ask Me Another
Ophira Eisenberg performs alongside guest house musician Julian Velard on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Ophira Eisenberg performs alongside guest house musician Julian Velard on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

Pretending they're on a romantic night stroll, contestants must correctly identify facts about the moon that would impress their hypothetical date.

