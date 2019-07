Can The Current U.S. Heatwave Be Linked To Climate Change? The National Weather Service warns a widespread and dangerous heat wave is building in the central and eastern U.S. How should people think about these kinds of events in the era of climate change?

Can The Current U.S. Heatwave Be Linked To Climate Change? Environment Can The Current U.S. Heatwave Be Linked To Climate Change? Can The Current U.S. Heatwave Be Linked To Climate Change? Audio will be available later today. The National Weather Service warns a widespread and dangerous heat wave is building in the central and eastern U.S. How should people think about these kinds of events in the era of climate change? Thursday, July 18th, 2019 Listen · 12:45 12:45 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor