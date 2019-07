Democrats Have Tough Questions For Esper, Nominee To Head The Pentagon Army Secretary Mark Esper is hoping to be confirmed by the Senate to be defense secretary. At his confirmation hearing, he faced tough questions about his years as a top defense contractor lobbyist.

