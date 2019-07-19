Iran Says It Seized A British Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran says its military seized a U.K.-flagged tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz Friday afternoon. Ship-tracking data show the Stena Impero was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to a port in Saudi Arabia when it suddenly veered toward Iran's coast.

The ship's owners, Stena Bulk and its subsidiary Northern Marine Management, confirmed the seizure, issuing a statement saying the Stena Impero "was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters."

In a statement, the owners added, "We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran."

The tanker has a crew of 23 sailors — and there have been no reports of any injuries, the company said. They added, "We are in close contact with U.K. government authorities."

When reached for comment, a U.K. government spokesperson said, "We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf."

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy issued a statement published by the semi-official Fars news agency, saying that the Stena Impero was detained for "disregarding international maritime rules and regulations as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz."

The Iranian military added that the ship was escorted to Iran's coastal waters.

The tanker's owners say they haven't been able to establish direct contact with the vessel since learning it was intercepted. Built in 2018, the seized tanker has a deadweight tonnage — the weight it can carry — of 49,683 tons.

The interdiction of a British ship comes after tensions have risen sharply in the Strait of Hormuz, which the U.S. Energy Information Administration calls the world's most important strategic chokepoint for oil transport.

Early Thursday, Iran announced that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy had seized a foreign-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. That confiscation took place on Sunday; Iran alleges that the ship was smuggling 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of fuel.

Later Thursday, U.S. officials said a Navy warship had taken down an Iranian drone that had gotten too close to the U.S. ship as it passed through the strait.

Two weeks ago, a British marine force helped seize an Iranian tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, on suspicion that it was carrying oil from Iran to Syria — a violation of European sanctions.

In response to that British act, a former Revolutionary Guard commander said Iran should seize a British oil tanker in retaliation. And last week, it seemed that Iran's navy tried to do just that, as the U.K.'s defense ministry announced it had foiled an attempt by three Iranian ships to divert a British oil tanker. Iran denied being involved.

Iran is currently locked into a dual standoff with both the U.S. — which left a landmark nuclear deal that was signed in 2015 — and with European countries that Iran says must now keep their promise to ease economic sanctions, despite U.S. threat of new punishments.

In addition to the U.K., the seizure of the Stena Impero also touches Sweden. The Northern Marine Group​ is a U.K.-based subsidiary owned by Stena, a large Swedish company.