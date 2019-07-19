Weekly Wrap: 'Send Them Back,' New Asylum Rules, Storming Area 51

In the latest twist in the immigration crisis, the U.S. announced new asylum rules this week, making asylum seekers who have passed through another country first ineligible to claim asylum at the U.S. southern border. Sam looks at how recent attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color falls in line with President Trump's reelection strategy. Plus, why millions of people have responded to a Facebook event to "storm Area 51" and "see them aliens." Sam is joined in the studio by New York Times national correspondent Jennifer Medina and NPR correspondent Kirk Siegler.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry, with additional production help this week from Samantha Balaban. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.