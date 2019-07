The History Of Dissent In American Political Life In light of President Trump's comments about four freshmen lawmakers, NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Harvard Professor Khalil Muhammad about the history of dissent in American political life.

The History Of Dissent In American Political Life Politics The History Of Dissent In American Political Life The History Of Dissent In American Political Life Audio will be available later today. In light of President Trump's comments about four freshmen lawmakers, NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Harvard Professor Khalil Muhammad about the history of dissent in American political life. Friday, July 19th, 2019 Listen · 17:03 17:03 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor