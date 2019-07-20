Accessibility links
Piper Kerman Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Piper Kerman served time in minimum security prison for money laundering ... but how much does she know about actual laundering? We'll find out.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Orange Is The New Black' Author On Laundering (Clothes)

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Orange Is The New Black' Author On Laundering (Clothes)

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Piper Kerman arrives at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at on Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Piper Kerman served time in minimum security prison for money laundering for a drug ring — and turned that experience into the book and TV show Orange Is the New Black — but how much does she know about actual laundering? We'll ask her three questions about washing clothes.

Kerman now teaches writing to prison inmates in Ohio. The final season of Orange Is the New Black drops on Netflix on July 26. Click the audio link above to find out how she does on our quiz.

