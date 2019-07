Jewish Americans Weigh In On President's Israel Comments Following President Trump's tweets disparaging four Congresswomen of color, Jewish Americans weigh in on what the president had to say about anti-Semitism and Israel.

Jewish Americans Weigh In On President's Israel Comments Politics Jewish Americans Weigh In On President's Israel Comments Jewish Americans Weigh In On President's Israel Comments Audio will be available later today. Following President Trump's tweets disparaging four Congresswomen of color, Jewish Americans weigh in on what the president had to say about anti-Semitism and Israel. Friday, July 19th, 2019 Listen · 17:03 17:03 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor