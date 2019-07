California Condors Reach A Milestone Moment NPR's Scott Simon talks to Tim Hauck of The Peregrine Fund about the hatching of the 1,000th California condor since the late 1980s, when conservation efforts began.

California Condors Reach A Milestone Moment Animals California Condors Reach A Milestone Moment California Condors Reach A Milestone Moment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Tim Hauck of The Peregrine Fund about the hatching of the 1,000th California condor since the late 1980s, when conservation efforts began. Friday, July 19th, 2019 Listen · 17:03 17:03 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor