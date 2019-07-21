Sunday Puzzle: Rhyme Time

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters in each of them to make two new words that rhyme.

Example: CAFE, SAVE --> FACE, VASE

1. COLA, LOSE

2. NEAR, RENT

3. LIVE, LIMA

4. DAIS, DEAL

5. SING, DENY

6. EACH, BEAK

7. OPUS, POLO

8. PALE, KEEN

9. RELY, RITE

10. ONCE, NEWS

11. OARS, OGRE

12. WENT, ROTO

13, THAW, THUS

14. ISLE, ZEAL

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Eric Berlin. Take an 11-letter word with two D's in it. If you drop both D's, you'll get a world capital followed by a sign of the zodiac. What's the 11-letter word?

Challenger answer: DROMEDARIES --> Rome, Aries

Winner: Alan Winson of Oakland, Calif.

This week's challenge:

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. ET.