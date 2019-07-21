Accessibility links
Sunday Puzzle: Rhyme Time NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Puzzlemaster Will Shortz play the puzzle this week with KQED listener Alan Winson of Oakland, Calif.
The Weekly Quiz From NPR Puzzlemaster Will Shortz
Sunday Puzzle: Rhyme Time

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters in each of them to make two new words that rhyme.

Example: CAFE, SAVE --> FACE, VASE

1. COLA, LOSE

2. NEAR, RENT

3. LIVE, LIMA

4. DAIS, DEAL

5. SING, DENY

6. EACH, BEAK

7. OPUS, POLO

8. PALE, KEEN

9. RELY, RITE

10. ONCE, NEWS

11. OARS, OGRE

12. WENT, ROTO

13, THAW, THUS

14. ISLE, ZEAL

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Eric Berlin. Take an 11-letter word with two D's in it. If you drop both D's, you'll get a world capital followed by a sign of the zodiac. What's the 11-letter word?

Challenger answer: DROMEDARIES --> Rome, Aries

Winner: Alan Winson of Oakland, Calif.

This week's challenge:

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

