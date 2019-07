San Antonio Steps Up To Help Increasing Flow Of Migrants Almost every migrant family crossing the Texas border ends up in San Antonio, at least for a day. The city, a downtown church and local charities are offering assistance.

San Antonio Steps Up To Help Increasing Flow Of Migrants National San Antonio Steps Up To Help Increasing Flow Of Migrants San Antonio Steps Up To Help Increasing Flow Of Migrants Audio will be available later today. Almost every migrant family crossing the Texas border ends up in San Antonio, at least for a day. The city, a downtown church and local charities are offering assistance. Friday, July 19th, 2019