Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens Lies In Repose

The casket of late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is carried into the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
The casket of late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is carried into the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is lying in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court Monday. The flag-draped casket was brought into the court as more than 80 of his former law clerks lined the marble steps of the building.
Several the current justices, including Elena Kagan, whom former President Barack Obama named to replace Stevens when he retired in 2010, paid their respects. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited later in the morning.
Stevens died July 16 at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., following a stroke.
Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor (from left), Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and John Roberts participate in a moment of silence during a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in.
Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor (from left), Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and John Roberts participate in a moment of silence during a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in.
A portrait of the Stevens is displayed during a private ceremony in the Great Hall.
A portrait of the Stevens is displayed during a private ceremony in the Great Hall.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump view the casket.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump view the casket.
Former Supreme Court clerks watch as members of the U.S. Supreme Court police serving as pallbearers carry Stevens' casket up the steps of the Supreme Court.
Former Supreme Court clerks watch as members of the U.S. Supreme Court police serving as pallbearers carry Stevens' casket up the steps of the Supreme Court.
Associate Justice Elena Kagan (center left) speaks at a private ceremony on Monday morning.
Associate Justice Elena Kagan (center left) speaks at a private ceremony on Monday morning.
Stevens was named to the court by President Gerald Ford in 1975. In announcing his death, Chief Justice John Roberts called him "a son of the Midwest heartland and a veteran of World War II," who "brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence."
Stevens wrote some 400 majority opinions during his long court career, and was seen as one of its leading liberals, though Stevens disagreed with that categorization, arguing that he was a conservative but that the court had moved further and further to the right during his tenure.
Steven's body will remain at the court he served for 35 years through the day for public viewing. Stevens will be buried Tuesday at a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.