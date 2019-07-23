Lone In-N-Out Cheeseburger Found Thousands Of Miles From Its Home

A couple in New York City found an In-N-Out cheeseburger, apparently freshly made, but there's no In-N-Out restaurant within a thousand miles.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A couple in New York City had an eerie experience. On a sidewalk, they found an In-N-Out Burger - a cheeseburger wrapped in In-N-Out logo paper, apparently freshly made - which troubled the couple because there is no In-N-Out restaurant within 1,000 miles of New York. The burger chain is based in the West. Dara Katz and her husband Lincoln Boehm told their story to the New York Post. He said he's shaken to his core by the burger out of space and time.

