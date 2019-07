Appalachia Miners Lobby Congress For Black Lung Disability Trust Fund A busload of coal miners from Appalachia are lobbying members of Congress to shore up the black lung disability trust fund, which is billions of dollars in debt.

Appalachia Miners Lobby Congress For Black Lung Disability Trust Fund National Appalachia Miners Lobby Congress For Black Lung Disability Trust Fund Appalachia Miners Lobby Congress For Black Lung Disability Trust Fund Audio will be available later today. A busload of coal miners from Appalachia are lobbying members of Congress to shore up the black lung disability trust fund, which is billions of dollars in debt. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor