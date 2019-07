DOJ Starts Review Of Whether Major Tech Companies Are Too Powerful

The Justice Department says it's launching a wide-ranging antitrust review of big tech companies. The DOJ didn't name specific firms in its announcement Tuesday, but said its probe will consider concerns raised about "search, social media, and some retail services online."

It's the first clear public confirmation of a major U.S. antitrust review of the tech industry. The DOJ study promises to be the broadest and potentially toughest scrutiny of companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.

The Justice Department said its antitrust division will study how major online platforms grew to have their big market power and whether they are acting in ways that have "reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers."

The Federal Trade Commission and the DOJ have long been rumored to be studying the scale and reach of big tech firms. This follows fines and close inspection of the U.S. tech companies by European antitrust authorities.

The DOJ said its antitrust division will collect information from the public, other companies and industry participants.

"Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a statement. "The Department's antitrust review will explore these important issues."