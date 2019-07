Cornhole And Other Less Traditional Sports Gather More Attention Niche sports, such as cornhole, axe throwing and even professional arm wrestling, are beginning to attract interest and money. These less traditional sports are attracting sponsors.

Cornhole And Other Less Traditional Sports Gather More Attention Business Cornhole And Other Less Traditional Sports Gather More Attention Cornhole And Other Less Traditional Sports Gather More Attention Audio will be available later today. Niche sports, such as cornhole, axe throwing and even professional arm wrestling, are beginning to attract interest and money. These less traditional sports are attracting sponsors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor