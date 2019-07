How We Got Here: Mueller To Testify Before House Lawmakers Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before two House panels Wednesday on the findings of his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

How We Got Here: Mueller To Testify Before House Lawmakers Law How We Got Here: Mueller To Testify Before House Lawmakers How We Got Here: Mueller To Testify Before House Lawmakers Audio will be available later today. Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before two House panels Wednesday on the findings of his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor