Walmart Remakes 'Loser' Birthday Cake Elizabeth Jones of Missouri was turning two, and her mom asked Walmart to make a cake that read: "Happy Birthday Lizard." That's her nickname. The cake, instead, read: "Happy Birthday Loser."

