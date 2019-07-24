Accessibility links
As The 2020 Election Grows Closer, What Are Voters Looking For? As the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination heats up, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers and Associated Press national political reporter Juana Summers join Sam for a look at the big threads running through politics right now.
The Democratic Field, Trump And Eyes Toward 2020: An All-Politics Mid-Year Special

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Fla. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Fla.

As the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination heats up, New York Times White House reporter Katie Rogers and Associated Press political reporter Juana Summers join Sam for a look at the big threads running through politics right now.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Jordana Hochman. It was adapted for Web by Alexander McCall.