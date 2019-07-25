Jordan Aims To Attract Tourists To Underwater Military Museum

Diving resorts on the Red Sea attract people who want to see coral reefs and fish. Now, divers will also be able to swim past sunken military equipment: tanks, troop carriers and a helicopter.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Jordan, diving resorts on the Red Sea attract people who want to see coral reefs, fish - standard, peaceful underwater stuff. Now divers will also be able to swim past sunken military equipment - tanks, troop carriers, a helicopter - all lowered into the Red Sea deliberately. Jordan is trying to attract tourists with an underwater military museum. The seafloor pictures are incredible, but what does this mean for the coral?

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.