READ: Senate Intelligence Report On Russian Interference In The 2016 Election

The report from the Senate intelligence committee — run by Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (right), R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — includes recommendations for future election security. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

The report from the Senate intelligence committee — run by Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (right), R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — includes recommendations for future election security.

The Senate intelligence committee has released its report on foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The report, which also includes recommendations for future security, came out the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified about his office's investigation into Russian attacks.

Mueller and intelligence officials have warned that the threat from 2016 persists, though Congress has been slow to take action.

Read the committee's full report, with redactions.

Can't see the report? Click here.