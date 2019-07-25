READ: Senate Intelligence Report On Russian Interference In The 2016 Election

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Senate intelligence committee has released its report on foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The report, which also includes recommendations for future security, is out the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified about his office's investigation into Russian attacks.

Mueller and intelligence officials have warned that the threat from 2016 persists, though Congress has been slow to take action.

Read the committee's full report, with redactions.

Can't see the report? Click here.