Denver Man Makes Creative Effort To Fix Broken Tail Light The motorist stuck a red sports drink bottle where the light should have been. Police weren't fooled and pulled him over. They praised his ingenuity, but told local TV it wasn't a permanent solution.

Denver Man Makes Creative Effort To Fix Broken Tail Light

The motorist stuck a red sports drink bottle where the light should have been. Police weren't fooled and pulled him over. They praised his ingenuity, but told local TV it wasn't a permanent solution.