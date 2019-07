Ask Cokie: The 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, what has the space program meant for America? NPR's Steve Inskeep and commentator Cokie Roberts take listener questions.

Ask Cokie: The 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Space Ask Cokie: The 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Ask Cokie: The 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Audio will be available later today. With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, what has the space program meant for America? NPR's Steve Inskeep and commentator Cokie Roberts take listener questions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor