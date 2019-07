California Reaches Deal With Automakers To Produce Fuel-Efficient Cars Four automakers reached a voluntary deal with California to keep making more fuel efficient cars. It's a rebuke to the Trump administration, which is trying to roll back a landmark climate policy.

