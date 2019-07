People Of Normal Weight May Be At Risk For Obesity-Related Health Issues A study adds to evidence that belly fat is dangerous. It finds post-menopausal women of normal weight are at increased risk of death from heart disease and cancer if they have excess abdominal fat.

A study adds to evidence that belly fat is dangerous. It finds post-menopausal women of normal weight are at increased risk of death from heart disease and cancer if they have excess abdominal fat.