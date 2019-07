Minnesota Boy Uses Lasso To Wrangle 73 Inch Sturgeon Fourteen-year-old Owen Sanderson slipped that rope over the fish's tale, and then just hung on and wrestled it to shore. After taking a quick measurement, for the record books, he let it go.

Minnesota Boy Uses Lasso To Wrangle 73 Inch Sturgeon Animals Minnesota Boy Uses Lasso To Wrangle 73 Inch Sturgeon Minnesota Boy Uses Lasso To Wrangle 73 Inch Sturgeon Audio will be available later today. Fourteen-year-old Owen Sanderson slipped that rope over the fish's tale, and then just hung on and wrestled it to shore. After taking a quick measurement, for the record books, he let it go. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor