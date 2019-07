What Made The 'Muppet Movie' Stand Out From The Pack? "The Muppet Movie" is 40 years old. It was one of the highlights of childhood for many members of Generation X, but it may not have been given all the attention it deserved.

What Made The 'Muppet Movie' Stand Out From The Pack? What Made The 'Muppet Movie' Stand Out From The Pack? What Made The 'Muppet Movie' Stand Out From The Pack? Audio will be available later today. "The Muppet Movie" is 40 years old. It was one of the highlights of childhood for many members of Generation X, but it may not have been given all the attention it deserved. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor