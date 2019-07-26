The U.S. Economy Is Slowing As Trade War Takes A Toll
Ben Margot/AP
The broadest measure of U.S. economic growth fell to a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter — down from a 3.1% pace in the first three months of 2019, the Commerce Department said. A drop in exports, amid the trade war with China and other countries, contributed to the slowdown.
Friday's gross domestic product report is a key indicator ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut next week.
The Commerce Department cited a number of other factors for the slowdown, including drops in business investment and investments in commercial and residential real estate. Consumer and government spending remained strong.
