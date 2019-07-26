Accessibility links
U.S. Slowdown: GDP Report Shows Economy Grew At A 2.1% Pace In Second Quarter The U.S. growth rate fell to 2.1% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first three months of 2019. A drop in exports, amid the trade war with China and other nations, contributed to the slowdown.
Economy

The U.S. Economy Is Slowing As Trade War Takes A Toll

A container ship is unloaded at the Port of Oakland in California. A drop in exports contributed to a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the second quarter. Ben Margot/AP hide caption

Ben Margot/AP

The broadest measure of U.S. economic growth fell to a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter — down from a 3.1% pace in the first three months of 2019, the Commerce Department said. A drop in exports, amid the trade war with China and other countries, contributed to the slowdown.

Friday's gross domestic product report is a key indicator ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut next week.

The Commerce Department cited a number of other factors for the slowdown, including drops in business investment and investments in commercial and residential real estate. Consumer and government spending remained strong.

