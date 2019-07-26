Weekly Wrap: Mueller Hearings, Critiquing Beyoncé, The State Of Low-Wage Work

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified in front of Congress this week on his investigation's findings, but how consequential was his testimony? Meanwhile the Internet had questions about who Beyoncé's song "Brown Skin Girl" is for and the lack of East African musical artists on her new Lion King-adjacent album The Gift. Plus, what are the effects of surveillance and technology on low-wage workers? Guest host Julia Furlan is joined by TV Guide features editor Krutika Mallikarjuna and BuzzFeed World senior reporter and editor Hayes Brown.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry, with additional production help this week from Sophia Boyd. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.