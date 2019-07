Not My Job: What Does Conductor Marin Alsop Know About Superconductors?

Enlarge this image Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Marin Alsop is the music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the São Paulo Symphony so we know she's a good conductor ... but is she a superconductor? We'll ask her three questions about conducting electricity — click the audio link above to find out how she does.