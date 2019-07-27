Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Petey, the owners of a giant replica of Noah's Ark in Kentucky have filed a lawsuit against them for failing to cover damage caused to the ark by what?

PETEY DEABREU: Water.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Even worse...

(APPLAUSE)

ADAM FELBER: Nicely done.

SAGAL: Even worse - it was rain.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The 510-foot-long replica ark is part of Kentucky's Noah's Ark Encounter (ph) theme park, the perfect vacation getaway for families who find Knott's Berry Farm to be a little too racy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The owners say they were inspired to build the replica when God's voice told them to gather up two of every animal and charge them $75 each for admission.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The park opened in 2016 but was forced to close for a few days right then when the ark and its surrounding area was damaged by - and I quote - "slightly above-average rain."

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Yikes.

SAGAL: Apparently, they skipped the part of the book of Genesis where God tells Noah to spring for the undercoating.

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: Do you happen to know, Peter, what other experiences they offer at this park?

SAGAL: At the Noah's Ark adventure - I can't say that I've been, Faith.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I can't say that I've been.

FELBER: I'd imagine that...

SAGAL: But - I do believe this is a creationist place...

SALIE: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Although not like the primary creationist museum, which is elsewhere.

FELBER: So it doesn't have two figures of a unicorn on a nearby hillside.

SAGAL: Going, wait a minute, guys - guys, you left us behind.

(LAUGHTER)

DEABREU: They should have made it a water park, probably.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

DEABREU: Absolutely.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I CAN'T STAND THE RAIN")

ANN PEEBLES: (Singing) I can't stand the rain against my window, bringing back sweet memories. Hey, windowpane, do you remember...

