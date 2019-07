Critics Say Brazil's President Isn't Protecting The Rain Forest Or Its People Worries are growing among environmentalists in Brazil, who say an indigenous leader in the Amazon was killed after gold miners invaded the area.

Critics Say Brazil's President Isn't Protecting The Rain Forest Or Its People