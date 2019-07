Trump Tweets Lash Out At Rep. Cummings And His Md. District Maryland leaders and residents condemned tweets by President Trump that attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings and derided the black congressman's district as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

