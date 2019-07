Senate Will Try To Override Trump Vetoes On Saudi Arms Deal NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about the Senate, which will try again to override President Trump's veto of resolutions blocking his arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

