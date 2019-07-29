Chaser, Credited With Being The World's Smartest Dog, Dies

The dog was trained by John Pilley, who died last year, to understand more than a thousand nouns. A portion of a street in Spartanburg, S.C., will be named Chaser the Border Collie Boulevard.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. He was thought to be the world's smartest dog. Chaser the border collie was trained by his owner, Dr. John Pilley, to understand more than a thousand nouns and basic sentence structure. Pilley taught Chaser for up to five hours a day using stuffed animals, balls and Frisbees. Pilley died last year at the age of 89. According to The New York Times, his canine companion died last week. A portion of a street in Spartanburg, S.C., will be named Chaser the Border Collie Boulevard.

