Months After Talks Broke Down, U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Resume NPR's David Greene talks to David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for "The Economist," about the trade talks between the U.S. and China. Another round of talks resumed Tuesday in Shanghai.

Months After Talks Broke Down, U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Resume Months After Talks Broke Down, U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Resume Months After Talks Broke Down, U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Resume Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for "The Economist," about the trade talks between the U.S. and China. Another round of talks resumed Tuesday in Shanghai. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor