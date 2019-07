Trump Signs Extension To Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund After years of legislative gridlock, the 9/11 victim compensation fund has been extended to ensure permanent funding for rescue workers whose jobs after the terror attacks caused health problems.

Trump Signs Extension To Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund Trump Signs Extension To Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund Trump Signs Extension To Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund Audio will be available later today. After years of legislative gridlock, the 9/11 victim compensation fund has been extended to ensure permanent funding for rescue workers whose jobs after the terror attacks caused health problems. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor