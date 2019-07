Data Breach Hits Virginia-Based Capital One Bank NPR's David Greene talks to Devlin Barrett of "The Washington Post" about a data hack on Capital One Bank which has affected more than 100 million people in the U.S. and Canada.

Data Breach Hits Virginia-Based Capital One Bank Data Breach Hits Virginia-Based Capital One Bank Data Breach Hits Virginia-Based Capital One Bank Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Devlin Barrett of "The Washington Post" about a data hack on Capital One Bank which has affected more than 100 million people in the U.S. and Canada. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor