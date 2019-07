In Northern Brazil, Prison Riot Leaves Dozens Of Inmates Dead At least 57 prisoners were killed by fellow inmates during a prison riot in northern Brazil in what authorities have described as a "targeted act" by gang members directed at a rival group.

