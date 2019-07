6-Year-Old Boy Is Among Those Killed At Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting The city of Gilroy, Calif., held a vigil Monday night to mourn the deaths of the three people killed by a gunman during a mass shooting at the city's Garlic Festival on Sunday.

