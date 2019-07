Some Parents Are Giving Up Guardianship Of Their Kids To Get College Financial Aid NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with ProPublica's Jodi Cohen about a new report that found dozens of parents are giving up their guardianship of their kids so they can get financial aid for college.

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with ProPublica's Jodi Cohen about a new report that found dozens of parents are giving up their guardianship of their kids so they can get financial aid for college.