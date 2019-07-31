And Now, In Stray Animal News ...

A New Hampshire cop mistook a bobcat for a stray cat. In Brooklyn, baby ducks fell down a storm grate and had to be rescued. And then there's the South Carolina package theft with a hairy surprise.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with stray animal news. A New Hampshire cop thought he was helping a stray cat and discovered it was a bobcat, which is now safe in a wildlife refuge. In New York, baby ducks waddled with their mom across Brooklyn and fell down a storm grate. Police rescued them. Finally, somebody stole a package off a South Carolina porch. The thief could not know the package contained nine tarantulas. Don't know how that story ends, but it likely includes a surprise.

