And Now, In Stray Animal News ... A New Hampshire cop mistook a bobcat for a stray cat. In Brooklyn, baby ducks fell down a storm grate and had to be rescued. And then there's the South Carolina package theft with a hairy surprise.

And Now, In Stray Animal News ... Strange News And Now, In Stray Animal News ... And Now, In Stray Animal News ... Audio will be available later today. A New Hampshire cop mistook a bobcat for a stray cat. In Brooklyn, baby ducks fell down a storm grate and had to be rescued. And then there's the South Carolina package theft with a hairy surprise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor