Kentucky Miners Block Railroad In Demand For Pay After Blackjewel Coal Bankruptcy In Kentucky, a group of miners is staging a protest: blocking a railroad. The miners haven't been paid since Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, so they're preventing a coal train from leaving the plant.

Kentucky Miners Block Railroad In Demand For Pay After Blackjewel Coal Bankruptcy Business Kentucky Miners Block Railroad In Demand For Pay After Blackjewel Coal Bankruptcy Kentucky Miners Block Railroad In Demand For Pay After Blackjewel Coal Bankruptcy Audio will be available later today. In Kentucky, a group of miners is staging a protest: blocking a railroad. The miners haven't been paid since Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, so they're preventing a coal train from leaving the plant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor