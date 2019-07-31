Accessibility links
The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage Hailing from New Mexico, Brett and Rennie Sparks make up The Handsome Family. This pair delivers rich baritone vocals paired with imaginative lyrics and textured harmonies.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Brett and Rennie Sparks of The Handsome Family play at Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Brett and Rennie Sparks of The Handsome Family play at Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/746900050/746900779" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

The roots of The Handsome Family tree are planted in the New Mexico hometown of husband and wife duo Brett and Rennie Sparks. With Brett's distinct, rich baritone vocals delivering the imaginative, noir lyrics written by Rennie, the members of The Handsome Family perform songs from throughout their career in this Mountain Stage set recorded in Summer 2018. They're joined here by regular touring members Alex McMahon on lead guitar and Jason Toth on percussion and omnichord.

Millions became familiar with the band's music in 2014 when HBO used "Far From Any Road," from its 2003 album Singing Bones, as the theme music for the first season of True Detective. Included here, Rennie says the song was written about fire ants in the driveway of their home in New Mexico.

"I got bitten so badly I felt like I could hear the queen of the ants calling me," Rennie says. "Then, 12 years later, it became the new theme song to a show about cops in Louisiana."

The band has built its success the DIY way, with albums recorded mostly in the members' home and many of its music videos, like those for "Back In My Day" and "Weightless Again," are compiled and directed by Rennie herself. Others have recorded The Handsome Family's songs over the years, including Jeff Tweedy, Christy Moore and Andrew Bird, to name a few.

The "third saddest Christmas Song of all time," as Rennie says, is called "So Much Wine," which she promises "is going to ruin Christmas for all of you. The song appears on the band's definitive 1998 album Through the Trees, which was treated to a 20th anniversary re-issue in 2018 with outtakes, photos of the sessions and liner notes from Bird.

"Back In My Day" from the band's most recent album of new material, Unseen, seems to reflect the family's resistance to technology. "My husband has been wearing the same Casio watch from 1974," Reenie says introducing the final number. "No twitting, no tumbling either" Brett responds. "None of that."

"The Bottomless Hole" (from Singing Bones)

"So Much Wine" (from In the Air)

"Weightless Again" (from Through the Trees)

"Far From Any Road" (From Singing Bones)

"Back in My Day" (From Unseen)

[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Erin Rae: Tiny Desk Concert

Erin Rae and the Meanwhiles perform at Tiny Desk on June 11. Photo by Olivia Falcigno/NPR Olivia Falcigno/NPR/Olivia Falcigno/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Olivia Falcigno/NPR/Olivia Falcigno/NPR

Tiny Desk

Erin Rae

Every time she performs live, Erin Rae transforms her quiet storms into different hues of squalling introspection.

Miya Folick: Tiny Desk Concert

Miya Folick plays a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 21, 2019. Jenna Sterner/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jenna Sterner/NPR

Tiny Desk

Miya Folick

Miya Folick was raised a Buddhist in Santa Ana, Calif., and is of Ukrainian and Japanese descent. She sings of conviction, not fiction.

Saint Sister: Tiny Desk Concert

Gemma Doherty (left) and Morgan MacIntyre performing as Saint Sister during their Tiny Desk Concert at NPR in Washington, D.C. Michael Zamora/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Michael Zamora/NPR

Tiny Desk

Saint Sister

The group from Ireland makes music that mixes the organic with the electronic, starting with a large, 34-string lever harp.

Tomberlin: Tiny Desk Concert

Tomberlin performs at a Tiny Desk Concert on April 23, 2019 (Emily Bogle/NPR) Emily Bogle/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Emily Bogle/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tomberlin

Tomberlin is the daughter of a Baptist pastor, grew up singing in the church and, since her teens, has questioned her own beliefs in God and faith. Her songs are delicate and vulnerable.

Quinn Christopherson: Tiny Desk Concert

Quinn Christopherson performs a Tiny Desk Contest on May 28, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Quinn Christopherson

Quinn and his musical partner, guitarist and singer Nick Carpenter, arrived from the cool of Anchorage to the swelter of D.C. and performed with remarkable confidence and grace.

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three plays on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

NPR Music

The Devil Makes Three creates music that is fun to dance to, but take a closer listen for the artistry behind the group's poetic and engaging storytelling.

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/728586093/728680765" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

Matt Nathanson Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Hear Matt Nathanson's three-song acoustic set. Each tune is fortified with tasty, hummable riffs that stick with you.

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/722057187/722077638" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Lone Bellow On Mountain Stage

The Lone Bellow Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Lone Bellow On Mountain Stage

This set is book-ended by songs spanning the entirety of The Lone Bellow's career. Hear music from the group's self-titled debut and two songs from the band's 2018 acoustic EP, The Restless.

The Lone Bellow On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719148786/719161583" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Grateful Dead Tribute On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Composite by Alexis Palmer/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Grateful Dead Tribute On Mountain Stage

In celebration of the Grateful Dead, hear these performances from Catherine Russell, Joan Osborne and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, live on Mountain Stage.

The Grateful Dead Tribute On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/717096109/717146401" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top