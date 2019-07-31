U.S. Military Jet Crashes In Death Valley National Park, Injuring 7 On The Ground

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ben Margot/AP Ben Margot/AP

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet jet crashed during a training mission Wednesday in Death Valley National Park, resulting in minor injuries for seven park visitors, according to local park officials.

There is no word yet on the fate of the pilot. A search and rescue team has been dispatched.

"At approximately 10:00 a.m PST an F/A-18E crashed near @NAWS_CL. Search-and-rescue efforts are underway," according to a tweet by the Naval Air Forces. NAWS CL stands for Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. It is in the Western Mojave Desert region of California, about 150 miles north of Los Angeles.

Death Valley National Park public information officer Patrick Taylor said seven park visitors suffered minor injuries.

Military jets are not supposed to fly over national parks, but an exception was made for a section of the park that has become a popular site to watch military training flights known as "Star Wars Canyon," because the maneuvers resemble scenes from the science fiction films of aircraft speeding through canyons, according to ABC 10 News in San Diego.