Bureau Of Land Management's Acting Director Faces Controversy There is mounting criticism over the appointment of a new acting head of the federal Bureau of Land Management, which manages nearly 250 million acres of public land.

Bureau Of Land Management's Acting Director Faces Controversy National Bureau Of Land Management's Acting Director Faces Controversy Bureau Of Land Management's Acting Director Faces Controversy Audio will be available later today. There is mounting criticism over the appointment of a new acting head of the federal Bureau of Land Management, which manages nearly 250 million acres of public land. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor