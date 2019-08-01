Accessibility links
Joe Newberry On Mountain Stage Missouri native Joe Newberry plays banjo and shows off his vocal prowess on this episode of Mountain Stage.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Darin Aldridge joins Joe Newberry to play guitar on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Darin Aldridge joins Joe Newberry to play guitar on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Joe Newberry On Mountain Stage

Joe Newberry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/747285278/747298527" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

Joe Newberry is a Missouri native and North Carolina transplant who is highly regarded as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. As an instructor, he's taught all over the country, including seven years as Old Time week coordinator at the Augusta Heritage Workshops that emanate from Elkins, W.Va. every summer. This segment was recorded as part of the 2018 Augusta Heritage Festival that caps off the summer of instruction.

You'll hear Newberry on banjo interpreting a traditional number "Cherry River Lane," and his vocal prowess shows in the a capella rendering of "Piney Mountain," a "sad song" written by Craig Johnson for a fiddler who lost his fingers in the "Galax Mills."

We hear the remarkable story about how "Singing As We Rise" found its way back to the Missouri church where Newberry grew up, when an unknowing preacher wrote to Newberry to see if he could sing it in their service. "I said 'Pastor, if you look back in that third pew on the left, that's where everybody in this song sat,'" Newberry says, "It's a true song. Every word."

"The Marks" is a beautifully written ballad by Newberry and Tim Stafford of Blue Highway. The song describes with vivid imagery a grandfather's guitar, in a way that will resonate deeply with anyone who has ever loved an instrument. Newberry is joined on "The Marks" by guitarist Darin Aldridge, who appeared later in the show with his wife Brooke Aldridge and their band.

Newberry often plays in a duo with mandolin icon Mike Compton and performs with the dynamic fiddler and step-dancer April Verch.

Set List:

  • "Cherry River Lane"
  • "Piney Mountain"
  • "Singing As We Rise"
  • "The Marks" feat. Darin Aldridge on guitar
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Calexico And Iron & Wine: Tiny Desk Concert

Calexico and Iron & Wine play a Tiny Desk Concert on June 19, 2019 (Shuran Huang/NPR). Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

Calexico And Iron & Wine

The two bands just released Years to Burn, their first album together since 2005. Now, they've performed three songs — two new, one old — for Calexico's Tiny Desk debut.

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

Brett and Rennie Sparks of The Handsome Family play at Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

Hailing from New Mexico, Brett and Rennie Sparks make up The Handsome Family. This pair delivers rich baritone vocals paired with imaginative lyrics and textured harmonies.

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/746900050/746900779" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Erin Rae: Tiny Desk Concert

Erin Rae and the Meanwhiles perform at Tiny Desk on June 11. Photo by Olivia Falcigno/NPR Olivia Falcigno/NPR/Olivia Falcigno/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Olivia Falcigno/NPR/Olivia Falcigno/NPR

Tiny Desk

Erin Rae

Every time she performs live, Erin Rae transforms her quiet storms into different hues of squalling introspection.

Miya Folick: Tiny Desk Concert

Miya Folick plays a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 21, 2019. Jenna Sterner/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jenna Sterner/NPR

Tiny Desk

Miya Folick

Miya Folick was raised a Buddhist in Santa Ana, Calif., and is of Ukrainian and Japanese descent. She sings of conviction, not fiction.

Saint Sister: Tiny Desk Concert

Gemma Doherty (left) and Morgan MacIntyre performing as Saint Sister during their Tiny Desk Concert at NPR in Washington, D.C. Michael Zamora/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Michael Zamora/NPR

Tiny Desk

Saint Sister

The group from Ireland makes music that mixes the organic with the electronic, starting with a large, 34-string lever harp.

Tomberlin: Tiny Desk Concert

Tomberlin performs at a Tiny Desk Concert on April 23, 2019 (Emily Bogle/NPR) Emily Bogle/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Emily Bogle/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tomberlin

Tomberlin is the daughter of a Baptist pastor, grew up singing in the church and, since her teens, has questioned her own beliefs in God and faith. Her songs are delicate and vulnerable.

Quinn Christopherson: Tiny Desk Concert

Quinn Christopherson performs a Tiny Desk Contest on May 28, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Quinn Christopherson

Quinn and his musical partner, guitarist and singer Nick Carpenter, arrived from the cool of Anchorage to the swelter of D.C. and performed with remarkable confidence and grace.

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three plays on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

NPR Music

The Devil Makes Three creates music that is fun to dance to, but take a closer listen for the artistry behind the group's poetic and engaging storytelling.

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/728586093/728680765" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

Matt Nathanson Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Hear Matt Nathanson's three-song acoustic set. Each tune is fortified with tasty, hummable riffs that stick with you.

Matt Nathanson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/722057187/722077638" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top